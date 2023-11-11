Advertisement

Saturday 11 November 2023
Alamy Stock Photo The final will take place in the Aviva Stadium at 3pm tomorrow.
Poll: Who would you like to see win the FAI Cup final?

Bohemians will take on St Patrick’s Athletic in the Aviva Stadium at 3pm tomorrow.
2.7k
3
49 minutes ago

THERE’S JUST OVER 24 hours to go until the 2023 FAI Cup final gets underway.

The game between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic will kick off at 3pm tomorrow in the Aviva Stadium. 

St Pat’s are seeking to lift the trophy for the fifth time in their history, while Bohs will have revenge on their minds after losing the 2021 final to their Dublin rivals 4-3 on penalties.

So today we’re asking: Who would you like to see win the FAI Cup final?


Poll Results:

 St Patrick’s Athletic (370)
 Bohemians (348)
I'm not sure (204)



Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
