Poll: Who would you like to see win the FAI Cup final?

THERE’S JUST OVER 24 hours to go until the 2023 FAI Cup final gets underway.
The game between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic will kick off at 3pm tomorrow in the Aviva Stadium.
St Pat’s are seeking to lift the trophy for the fifth time in their history, while Bohs will have revenge on their minds after losing the 2021 final to their Dublin rivals 4-3 on penalties.
So today we’re asking: Who would you like to see win the FAI Cup final?
