Poll: Do you think the age limit of 35 for new garda applicants should be removed?

FIANNA FÁIL TD Jim O’Callaghan has called for the maximum age limit at which someone can join the gardaí to be removed in order to recruit new members.

The maximum age at which a person may apply to join An Garda Síochána is 35.

Following recent attacks in Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last month acknowledged that it will be “very hard” to meet the target of recruiting 1,000 gardaí this year.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, O’Callaghan said one way to recruit more gardaí would be to scrap the age limit, which he said was a “discriminatory rule”.

In February, the Labour Court determined the age limit was unlawful and amounted to discrimination on the grounds of age. An appeal has been levelled against that decision.

So today we’re asking: Do you think the age limit of 35 for new garda applicants should be removed?

