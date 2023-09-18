Advertisement

Monday 18 September 2023
Poll: Have you turned the heating on yet?
Let us know if you’ve been feeling the chill.
1 hour ago

AFTER THE HIGH temperatures seen earlier this month, the weather is set to become milder in the coming weeks.

Met Éireann has said it will be breezy and cool today, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

The forecaster said it will be an unsettled week with plenty of wet and windy weather, while temperatures will drop to as low as 6 degrees in some areas on Wednesday night. 

So with autumn well and truly upon us, we’re asking: Have you turned the heating on yet?


Poll Results:

No (702)
Yes (619)


Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Your Voice
