Poll: Have you turned the heating on yet?

AFTER THE HIGH temperatures seen earlier this month, the weather is set to become milder in the coming weeks.

Met Éireann has said it will be breezy and cool today, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

The forecaster said it will be an unsettled week with plenty of wet and windy weather, while temperatures will drop to as low as 6 degrees in some areas on Wednesday night.

So with autumn well and truly upon us, we’re asking: Have you turned the heating on yet?

