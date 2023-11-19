Poll: Will you watch I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here tonight?

A HOST OF celebrities are set to enter the Australian jungle tonight as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returns to our screens.

The 23rd series of the hit ITV show made headlines this week when it was confirmed that former Ukip leader and GBNews host Nigel Farage would be among the host of contestants this year.

The other campmates that will be tackling bushtucker trials include Jamie Lynn Spears, the actress and the sister of Britney Spears, JLS singer Marvin Humes and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson.

The show will be broadcast on Virgin Media One and ITV at 9pm.

So, today we want to know: Will you watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here tonight?

