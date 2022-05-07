#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 May 2022
Poll: Do you think there will be a referendum on Irish reunification in the next five years?

Mary Lou McDonald has said Sinn Féin will push for a border poll if the party emerges as the largest in Northern Ireland.

By Jane Moore Saturday 7 May 2022, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 11,152 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5757373
Image: Brian O'Leary/Photocall Ireland
Image: Brian O'Leary/Photocall Ireland

AS COUNTING CONTINUES in the Northern Ireland Assembly election, Sinn Féin remains on course to become the largest party in Stormont. 

In an interview yesterday, party president Mary Lou McDonald said Sinn Féin would begin the process for holding a border poll if they do emerge as the largest party. 

McDonald said the planning for a referendum must start now, while stressing that it has to be done in a way that is “planned, orderly, democratic, and entirely peaceful”.

“I believe that the referendum would be possible within a five-year timeframe, but much more importantly, I believe the preparation needs to start now,” she said. 

The Good Friday Agreement supplies the framework for holding a referendum in Northern Ireland, though unification can only happen through referendums in both the North and the Republic of Ireland. 

So today we’re asking: Do you think there will be a referendum on Irish reunification in the next five years?


Poll Results:

No (865)
Yes (574)
I'm not sure  (127)



About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

