Poll: Should there be a moratorium on reporting about the Leaving Cert while it's on?

A MORATORIUM ON reporting about the Leaving Cert while it’s taking place was suggested at an Oireachtas Committee earlier this week.

State Examinations Commission CEO Andrew Feeney told the Oireachtas Committee on Education that media coverage of the Leaving Cert “undoubtedly” contributes to students’ stress during the exams.

Chairing the committee, Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe said he believed that certain media outlets were “reckless” when it came to reporting on the exams.

He pointed out that there was a media moratorium of 24 hours prior to general elections, and suggested that something similar might happen prior to the Leaving Cert.

So today we’re asking: Should there be a moratorium on reporting about the Leaving Cert while it’s on?

