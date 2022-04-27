#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 27 April 2022
Poll: Do you put milk on your cereal?

8% of people don’t, apparently.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 10:09 AM
12 minutes ago 1,467 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5748653
Image: Shutterstock/Ozgur Senergin
Image: Shutterstock/Ozgur Senergin

CEREAL LOVERS HAVE long debated whether the cereal or the milk goes in the bowl first. But for some people, milk doesn’t even come into the equation.

Kellogg’s has launched a legal challenge against new UK Government rules that would stop some of the company’s cereals being prominently displayed in food stores because of their high sugar content.

The company says the rules fail to consider the nutritional value of the milk added to the product.

Independent market data shows cereals are eaten with milk or yoghurt in 92% of cases, the company says, meaning 8% of people eat their cereal with neither. 

So today we’re asking: Do you put milk on your cereal?


Poll Results:

Yes, of course (184)
I don't eat cereal (16)
I prefer it with yoghurt (7)
No (7)
Sometimes I do, sometimes I don't (6)





About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

