Poll: Do you put milk on your cereal?

CEREAL LOVERS HAVE long debated whether the cereal or the milk goes in the bowl first. But for some people, milk doesn’t even come into the equation.
Kellogg’s has launched a legal challenge against new UK Government rules that would stop some of the company’s cereals being prominently displayed in food stores because of their high sugar content.
The company says the rules fail to consider the nutritional value of the milk added to the product.
Independent market data shows cereals are eaten with milk or yoghurt in 92% of cases, the company says, meaning 8% of people eat their cereal with neither.
So today we’re asking: Do you put milk on your cereal?
