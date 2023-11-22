Poll: Should Irish organisations with 'royal' in their title drop that word?

A NUMBER OF well-known organisations in Ireland still retain the word ‘royal’ in their titles.

Among them are the Royal Irish Academy (RIA), the Royal Dublin Society (RDS) and the Royal Society of Antiquaries of Ireland.

But the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) is currently consulting its membership about dropping the word from its name after a motion passed without a vote at its annual meeting in May.

Philanthropist Carmel Naughton told The Irish Times that when Irish people say the word ‘royal’, they are most likely not referring to Spain or Sweden. “The word ‘royal’ is synonymous with the British royal family.”

She said that on foot of the RHSI’s decision, other royal societies in Ireland might consider doing the same.

So today, we’re asking: Should Irish organisations with ‘royal’ in their title drop that word?

