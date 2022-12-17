Poll: Do you want it to snow for Christmas?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE LAST COUPLE of weeks has seen wintry conditions across the country.
A nationwide Status Yellow ice warning has just been lifted this afternoon, but conditions in many parts of the country still remain icy.
Met Éireann has said it will remain cold today with scattered showers developing this afternoon and a chance of snow on elevated ground.
The forecaster said that icy stretches are also possible, which will lead to hazardous road conditions. It will also be cold tonight with some frost and ice developing in places.
So given the conditions we have just experienced, we want to know if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas.
Today we’re asking: Do you want it to snow for Christmas?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)