Poll: Do you want it to snow for Christmas?

THE LAST COUPLE of weeks has seen wintry conditions across the country.

A nationwide Status Yellow ice warning has just been lifted this afternoon, but conditions in many parts of the country still remain icy.

Advertisement

Met Éireann has said it will remain cold today with scattered showers developing this afternoon and a chance of snow on elevated ground.

The forecaster said that icy stretches are also possible, which will lead to hazardous road conditions. It will also be cold tonight with some frost and ice developing in places.

So given the conditions we have just experienced, we want to know if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas.

Today we’re asking: Do you want it to snow for Christmas?

