Poll: How do you react when you find a big spider in your home?

WITH SEPTEMBER JUST around the corner, spider season is almost upon us.
The month marks the start of the spider mating season in Ireland, where people will typically notice more of the creatures in their homes while they search for a mate.
They are usually only more visible in the home through to mid-October each year, but for many people, that’s long enough.
In recent years, Ireland has also seen a rise in the number of False Widow spiders on our shores, which are more poisonous than our native species.
So today we’re asking: How do you react when you find a big spider in your home?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (20)