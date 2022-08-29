Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 18°C Monday 29 August 2022
Poll: How do you react when you find a big spider in your home?

It’s nearly spider season.

By Jane Moore Monday 29 Aug 2022, 10:39 AM
37 minutes ago 5,801 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5851964
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WITH SEPTEMBER JUST around the corner, spider season is almost upon us. 

The month marks the start of the spider mating season in Ireland, where people will typically notice more of the creatures in their homes while they search for a mate.

They are usually only more visible in the home through to mid-October each year, but for many people, that’s long enough.

In recent years, Ireland has also seen a rise in the number of False Widow spiders on our shores, which are more poisonous than our native species

So today we’re asking: How do you react when you find a big spider in your home?


Poll Results:

Catch it gently and release it outside (276)
Kill it (258)
Get someone else to catch it gently and release it outside (91)
Ignore it (87)




About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

