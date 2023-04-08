Poll: Did you give anything up for Lent this year?

WE’RE ALMOST AT the end of Lent, with just over 12 hours to go until Easter Sunday.

For many people, the Christian tradition is an opportunity to give something up for the 40 days between Pancake Tuesday and Easter.

Some choose to make a Lenten vow and abstain from things like alcohol, cigarettes or sweet treats, while others can opt to take up a good habit, like exercising more.

So we want to know: Did you manage to give anything up for Lent this year?



