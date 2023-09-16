Advertisement

BBC Studios/Ray Burmiston/PA The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants.
# Your Say
Poll: Will you watch Strictly Come Dancing this evening?
Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon is among the contestants taking part in the show this year.
9 minutes ago

STRICTLY COME DANCING returns to TV screens this evening for its 21st series. 

The popular BBC reality show sees a host of celebrities pair up with professional dancers and take to the ballroom floor each week in a bid to lift the glitterball trophy. 

This year, Irish presenter Angela Scanlon is among the 15 famous faces hoping to impress the judges. 

She follows in the footsteps of other Irish famous faces who have taken part in the show, including garden designer Diarmuid Gavin, singer Daniel O’Donnell and TV presenter Laura Whitmore.

Among the other contestants taking part in this year’s series are UK journalist and newsreader Angela Rippon, Channel 4 News broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy and former tennis player Annabel Croft.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch Strictly Come Dancing tonight?


