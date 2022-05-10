Poll: Have you booked a summer holiday abroad yet?

WITH SUMMER JUST around the corner, many people will be getting the suitcases out of the attic and stocking up on suncream to head abroad.

According to the daa, almost 2.4 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in April, an increase of 2.3 million passengers when compared to the same time last year.

With more people set to be jetting off in the coming months, the airport is continuing to advise passengers to arrive at the airport up to 2.5 hours before the departure of short-haul flights, and up to 3.5 hours for long-haul flights.

So today we’re asking: Have you booked a summer holiday abroad yet?

