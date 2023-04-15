Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 15 April 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Shutterstock
# Your Say
Poll: Do you use a supermarket loyalty card?
Let us know.
9.2k
20
1 hour ago

MANY PEOPLE USE supermarket loyalty cards to get handy discounts on their groceries or to build up points from money spent in store that can be converted into vouchers. 

But some have raised concerns about the discounts given in exchange for handing over personal data attached to the cards. 

Many on social media were surprised this week at a tweet which showed a deodorant in Tesco priced at €9, but for those with a Tesco Clubcard, it was half price at €4.5o.

Johnny Ryan, a Senior Fellow at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, told The Journal that the data gathered from the use of Clubcards is of high value to the company because it helps Tesco decide how to run its business.

So today we’re asking: Do you use a supermarket loyalty card?


Poll Results:

Yes, I use one (1400)
No, and I don't want one (183)
No, but I used to use one (71)
No, but I want to get one (26)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
20
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     