Poll: Do you use a supermarket loyalty card?

MANY PEOPLE USE supermarket loyalty cards to get handy discounts on their groceries or to build up points from money spent in store that can be converted into vouchers.

But some have raised concerns about the discounts given in exchange for handing over personal data attached to the cards.

Many on social media were surprised this week at a tweet which showed a deodorant in Tesco priced at €9, but for those with a Tesco Clubcard, it was half price at €4.5o.

Johnny Ryan, a Senior Fellow at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, told The Journal that the data gathered from the use of Clubcards is of high value to the company because it helps Tesco decide how to run its business.

So today we’re asking: Do you use a supermarket loyalty card?

