Dublin: 13°C Monday 20 June 2022
Poll: Have you been for a swim this year?

People have been urged to keep safety in mind before taking to the water this summer.

By Jane Moore Monday 20 Jun 2022, 10:07 AM
People swimming around the Vico Baths in Killiney, Dublin last year.
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

WITH TEMPERATURES SET to reach 22 degrees this week, many people might be tempted to cool off with a dip at the beach, in a river or a lake. 

As the summer season approaches, people have been urged to be cautious when heading for a swim and to keep safety in mind before taking to the water. 

Water Safety Ireland, the Coast Guard and the RNLI issued a joint appeal last week during National Water Safety Awareness Week. 

Some of the advice issued was to swim in designated bathing areas, to not swim alone and to make sure you are visible at all times by wearing a brightly coloured swim cap.

Those going afloat were advised to wear a lifejacket or personal flotation device and to carry a reliable means of raising the alarm, like a mobile phone or a VHF radio.

So today, we’re asking: Have you been for a swim this year?


Poll Results:

No (74)
Yes (48)
I can't swim (18)



About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

