Poll: Have you been for a swim this year?

People swimming around the Vico Baths in Killiney, Dublin last year.

People swimming around the Vico Baths in Killiney, Dublin last year.

WITH TEMPERATURES SET to reach 22 degrees this week, many people might be tempted to cool off with a dip at the beach, in a river or a lake.

As the summer season approaches, people have been urged to be cautious when heading for a swim and to keep safety in mind before taking to the water.

Water Safety Ireland, the Coast Guard and the RNLI issued a joint appeal last week during National Water Safety Awareness Week.

Some of the advice issued was to swim in designated bathing areas, to not swim alone and to make sure you are visible at all times by wearing a brightly coloured swim cap.

Advertisement

Those going afloat were advised to wear a lifejacket or personal flotation device and to carry a reliable means of raising the alarm, like a mobile phone or a VHF radio.

So today, we’re asking: Have you been for a swim this year?

