Poll: Have you planned any trips abroad for 2024?

Do you have any holidays booked?
AS WE APPROACH the end of 2023, many of us will be planning a holiday for next year. 

While some people will be hoping to jet off somewhere abroad, others might be planning a staycation somewhere in Ireland.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) estimates that €5.3 billion was spent in Ireland by international visitors in 2023. 

While data for the domestic market has not been published yet, the ITIC believe it is marginally down on record 2022 levels.

So today, we’re asking: Have you planned any trips abroad for 2024?


Poll Results:

Yes, I've booked a holiday abroad (573)
Not yet, but I intend to (428)
No, and I don't intend to (140)
No, but I'm planning a staycation (31)




