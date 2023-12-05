Advertisement

Poll: Do you play video games?

The sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is set to be released next year.
GAMERS ARE CELEBRATING today after it was confirmed that the sixth game in the hugely popular Grand Theft Auto franchise will be released in 2025. 

Video game publisher Rockstar was due to release the trailer for the new game today, but was forced to release it late last night after it leaked online.

The 90-second trailer has been viewed over 54 million times on YouTube in the last 11 hours. 

The much-anticipated game will see players return to the Miami-inspired location of Vice City, and will include its first female protagonist, Lucia, alongside an as-yet unnamed male lead character.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is just one of thousands of games that can be played across numerous devices and consoles, such as Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

So today, we’re asking: Do you play video games?


Jane Moore
