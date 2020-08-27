Poll: Are you still doing virtual hang-outs with family and friends?

REMEMBER ZOOM QUIZZES? Of course you do. In the early days of lockdown life, virtual hangouts were both a salvation and a curse – a strange and often underwhelming substitution for real-life meetings and gatherings.

For many, they’ve been cast aside now more freedoms are allowed – hopefully forever.

But with new restrictions introduced, perhaps the virtual hangout isn’t totally over. Or perhaps some people learned to love seeing friends and family safely – and easily – over a screen?

So today we want to know: Are you still doing virtual hangouts with friends and family?

