Investigation launched into pollution incident as part of Co Cork river turns blue-grey colour

INLAND FISHERIES IRELAND is investigating a water pollution incident after part of a river in Co Cork turned a blue-grey colour yesterday.

No fish fatalities have been recorded by the IFI from the incident on the tidal section of the Glashaboy River downstream from the bridge in Glanmire.

The group was first alerted to the incident by multiple calls to its hotline number. Staff attended the scene after receiving the reports.

The pollution appeared to have impacted 1km to 1.5km of river and caused a blue-grey discolouration.

The freshwater part of the Glashaboy River upstream was unimpacted by the pollution.

IFI staff have taken water samples for analysis.

Inland Fisheries Ireland said it is “not in a position to confirm the specific cause of the pollution incident at this early stage”. Howevdr, it said its investigations are continuing.

The IFI said it would like to thank the members of the public who made contact about the incident.

It added it would like to remind the general public that they can report instances of pollution, fish kills or illegal fishing nationwide by calling its confidential 24/7 number 0818 34 74 24.