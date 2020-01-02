This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mike Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US embassy in Iraq

A mob of pro-Iran demonstrators stormed the US embassy in Baghdad yesterday.

By AFP Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 3:58 PM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Image: Albin Lohr-Jones via PA Images
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Image: Albin Lohr-Jones via PA Images

US SECRETARY OF State Mike Pompeo has postponed a trip to Ukraine, the country at the heart of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, after an attack on the American embassy in Iraq.

Pompeo had been due to travel at week’s end to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus. 

However yesterday, a mob of pro-Iran demonstrators stormed the US embassy in Baghdad over American airstrikes that killed two dozen paramilitary fighters.

Pompeo’s travel was pushed back “due to the need for the secretary to be in Washington, DC to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East”, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus announced.

“Secretary Pompeo’s trip will be rescheduled in the near future and he looks forward to the visit at that time,” she added.

The trip would have made Pompeo the most senior US official to visit Kiev since a scandal erupted in 2019 over a controversial phone call in which Trump allegedly tried to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to find dirt on Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Pompeo, a staunch Trump defender, was set to meet with Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials, Ortagus said on Monday when the trip was first announced. 

But the following day, the embassy in Baghdad was besieged. Demonstrators finally left yesterday.

No US personnel were injured in the attack and US officials said they had no plans to evacuate.

Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on 18 December and faces trial in the Senate, possibly later this month, though top Democratic and Republican lawmakers are still sparring over how it will be conducted.

© AFP 2019  

