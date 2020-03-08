This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 8 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pony lost at sea despite rescue efforts after bolting from beach in Clare

The incident was reported to emergency services shortly before 1pm today.

By Patrick Flynn Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 5:30 PM
26 minutes ago 5,065 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5037862
Rescue services in Clare.
Image: Patrick Flynn
Rescue services in Clare.
Rescue services in Clare.
Image: Patrick Flynn

A PONY BECAME lost at sea this afternoon despite the best efforts of search and rescue services to recover the animal from the base of a cliff in Co Clare.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was mounted after it was reported that a man was trapped at the bottom of a 30 foot cliff at Kilcrona near Carrigaholt on the Shannon Estuary.

It later emerged that the man was not trapped, but was trying to rescue a pony that had bolted earlier from a local beach.

The incident was reported to emergency services shortly before 1pm.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Co Kerry alerted and mobilised search and rescue assets.

It’s understood that the man was walking the pony along a local beach when the animal broke loose and bolted into the water. The agitated pony later came ashore on rocks a short distance away. 

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Kilrush RNLI lifeboat were alerted and requested to respond. The lifeboat launched and quickly located a man who was trying to hold onto a pony. 

While the lifeboat crew remained off-shore, Irish Coast Guard personnel approached the area from land side.

The Doolin unit of the Coast Guard was also requested to send members to assist with the rescue operation. Gardaí were also alerted and attended the incident. 

Coast Guard volunteers reached the man and gave him a lifejacket and also managed to get him and the pony onto a higher and safer ledge. 

Later, the RNLI lifeboat crew managed to get a rope to the animal and coax it to swim behind their vessel.

The man then climbed back to the cliff top to safety accompanied by Coast Guard personnel. 

The lifeboat took the pony on tow and brought it as close to the shore as safely possible before releasing it in the hope that it would swim ashore.

Conditions in the area at the time were reported to be challenging and prevented the lifeboat from getting any closer to shore. 

However, the confused animal wouldn’t go ashore and began to swim away from land and was not recovered.

The animal was lost at sea and feared drowned. No persons were injured in the incident.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie