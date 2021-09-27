#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 27 September 2021
Pop-up Covid vaccination clinics open as thousands of students start college

The clinics will open at over 15 campuses today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 27 Sep 2021, 11:08 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

POP-UP COVID-19 vaccination clinics will begin at several colleges campuses today as thousands of first year students enter higher education for the first time.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins said that ensuring the safe return of thousands of students to campuses across Ireland is a priority for his department.

“That is why today, in conjunction with the HSE, pop-up vaccination clinics are being opened at campuses across the country to ensure maximum take up among our student population.

“Young people deserve immense praise for how they’ve handled the past 18 months, and I want to wish them every success and happiness ahead of this historic academic year.”

The pop-up clinics will be at the following colleges:

  • University College Cork
  • NUI Galway
  • Trinity College Dublin
  • University of Limerick
  • Dublin City University
  • Maynooth University
  • Munster Technological University Cork
  • Mary Immaculate College
  • Royal College of Surgeons Ireland
  • National College of Art and Design
  • Athlone Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon from 1 October)
  • Limerick Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon from 1 October)
  • TU Dublin (All three campuses – Blanchardstown, Grangegorman, Tallaght)

In addition, clinics operating in UCD, Letterkenny, Sligo and Waterford Institutes of Technology will be open to students and staff during so-called Vaccination Week.

The clinics will provide first or second doses, as needed, to students and staff.

The aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in those who have not yet availed of vaccination, including international students.

Students and staff are requested to check the opening days and times of the clinics here.

The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science “will continue to work with the Chief Medical Officer and the Health Service Executive over the coming weeks as third level resumes for students”, a statement noted today.

