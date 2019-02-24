This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pope calls child sex abuse like 'human sacrifice', vows 'all-out battle'

His address to bishops at the end of a landmark summit promised an “all-out battle” against abusive priests,

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,592 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4510486
Image: ABACA
Image: ABACA

POPE FRANCIS TODAY vowed to tackle every single case of sexual abuse by priests in the Roman Catholic Church, comparing paedophilia to “human sacrifice”.

His public address to top bishops at the end of a landmark summit in the Vatican promised an “all-out battle” against abusive priests, but blamed the devil and insisted the Church was not the only place children were assaulted.

“If in the Church there should emerge even a single case of abuse – which already in itself represents an atrocity – that case will be faced with the utmost seriousness”, Francis promised.

“I am reminded of the cruel religious practice, once widespread in certain cultures, of sacrificing human beings – frequently children – in pagan rites,” he said.

The sexual abuse of minors was “a widespread phenomenon in all cultures and societies,” Francis said, and he slammed those priests who prey on children as “tools of Satan”.

“I make a heartfelt appeal for an all-out battle against the abuse of minors both sexually and in other areas… for we are dealing with abominable crimes that must be erased from the face of the earth,” he said.

Children must be “protected from ravenous wolves”, he said, adding: “We stand face to face with the mystery of evil”.

‘Waste of time’

The pontiff had opened the four-day meeting by calling for “concrete measures” against child sex abuse and handing 114 senior bishops a roadmap to shape the debate on tackling paedophile priests.

The 82-year-old had warned victims to lower their expectations, saying much of the work would be done post-summit. 

Swiss victim Jean-Marie Furbringer said: “Honestly it’s a pastoral ‘blabla’, saying it’s the fault of the devil”.

“It talks about the devil, it talks about evil… There is no talk about permanently excluding child rapists and abusers who are employees of the Church,” said Britain’s Peter Saunders, a victim who resigned from a Vatican advisory commission on combating abuse.

“From a child protection point of view it’s been a waste of time. From keeping the world’s eyes on this institution and its failure to protect children, it’s been a great success,” he said.

The meeting has been marked by soul-seeking and self-recrimination by the Church, and horror stories from abuse victims.

With reporting by AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: A shock diagnosis left me a 30-year-old widower - here is how I survived
    106,263  20
    2
    		'A disgusting example': Road Safety Authority sent dozens of complaints over L-driver ad campaign
    62,527  211
    3
    		Young girl in critical condition after getting 'trapped under capsized boat'
    44,818  11
    Fora
    1
    		What Jeff Bezos can teach leaders about controlling a crisis like a pro
    179  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    103,437  15
    2
    		LIVE: Tipperary v Kilkenny, Limerick v Cork, Clare v Wexford - Sunday hurling match tracker
    64,923  4
    3
    		LIVE: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    59,565  76
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Will you be staying up for the Oscars tonight? Here's how to watch the ceremony in Ireland
    5,893  10
    2
    		6 true crime series that will have you on the edge of your seat in 2019
    4,669  0
    3
    		'It's a work in progress': Georgie Crawford on coping with life after cancer
    2,630  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    DUBLIN
    19-year-old teenager seriously injured in Dublin stabbing incident overnight
    19-year-old teenager seriously injured in Dublin stabbing incident overnight
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    ITALY
    LIVE: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    LIVE: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    IRELAND
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie