#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 26 December 2021
Advertisement

Pope warns of 'demographic winter' and advises married couples to use 'please, thanks and sorry'

Francis has acknowledged how some relationships may have become strained during lockdown.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 2:47 PM
1 hour ago 12,438 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5640698
Pope Francis has stressed the importance of saying sorry in marriage.
Image: Gregorio Borgia/AP
Pope Francis has stressed the importance of saying sorry in marriage.
Pope Francis has stressed the importance of saying sorry in marriage.
Image: Gregorio Borgia/AP

POPE FRANCIS HAS encouraged married couples to always remember three key words in their relationship: “Please, thanks and sorry.”

Acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems, Francis wrote a letter to married couples that was released today, a Catholic feast day commemorating the family of Jesus.

It comes halfway through a year-long celebration of the family announced by Francis that is due to conclude in June with a large rally in Rome.

Speaking at his studio window today, Francis said he intended the letter to be his “Christmas present to married couples”.

He urged them to keep having children to fight the “demographic winter” which, in Italy, has led to one of the lowest birthrates in the world.

“Maybe we aren’t born into an exceptional, problem-free family, but our family is our story – everyone has to think: It’s my story,” he said. “They are our roots: If we cut them, life dries up!”

In the letter, Francis said lockdowns and quarantines had forced families to spend more time together.

He noted that such enforced togetherness had at times tested the patience of parents and siblings alike, and in some cases led to difficulties.

“Pre-existing problems were aggravated, creating conflicts that in some cases became almost unbearable,” he wrote.

“Many even experienced the break-up of a relationship.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He offered his closeness to those families and reminded parents that the break-up of a marriage was particularly hard on children, who he said looked to their parents as a constant source of stability, love, trust and strength.

“The breakdown of a marriage causes immense suffering, since many hopes are dashed, and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurts not easily healed,” he said.

“Children end up having to suffer the pain of seeing their parents no longer together.”

He urged parents to keep seeking help to try to overcome conflicts, including through prayer. “Remember also that forgiveness heals every wound,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of saying sorry, he added: “After every argument, don’t let the day end without making peace.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie