Vatican inquiry after Pope's Instagram account 'likes' racy image by Brazilian model

THE VATICAN IS set to investigate how the Pope’s official Instagram account had ‘liked’ a racy photo by a Brazilian model.

The ‘like’ was spotted earlier this week but has since been removed, with the Catholic News Agency reporting that an investigation is underway.

The photo in question was posted by Natalia Garibotto and featured the model dressed in lingerie that is made to look like a school uniform.

Garibotto (@nataagataa) has 2.4 million followers on Instagram and has been attempting to make hay with the papal publicity.

She reposting the image on Twitter saying “at least I’m going to heaven” while her management company also saying it had “received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING”.

A Vatican spokesperson told The Guardian: “We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations.”

The Pope’s official Instagram account (@franciscus) has 7.4 million followers and does not follow any other accounts.

The Catholic News Agency says that the pope’s various social media accounts are managed by a team of employees