#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

Vatican inquiry after Pope's Instagram account 'likes' racy image by Brazilian model

The ‘like’ was spotted earlier this week but has since been removed.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 20 Nov 2020, 9:40 AM
30 minutes ago 5,879 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5272942
A team of employees run the Pope's social media accounts.
Image: PA Images
A team of employees run the Pope's social media accounts.
A team of employees run the Pope's social media accounts.
Image: PA Images

THE VATICAN IS set to investigate how the Pope’s official Instagram account had ‘liked’ a racy photo by a Brazilian model. 

The ‘like’ was spotted earlier this week but has since been removed, with the Catholic News Agency reporting that an investigation is underway. 

The photo in question was posted by Natalia Garibotto and featured the model dressed in lingerie that is made to look like a school uniform.

Garibotto (@nataagataa) has 2.4 million followers on Instagram and has been attempting to make hay with the papal publicity.

She reposting the image on Twitter saying “at least I’m going to heaven” while her management company also saying it had “received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING”.

A Vatican spokesperson told The Guardian: “We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Pope’s official Instagram account (@franciscus) has 7.4 million followers and does not follow any other accounts. 

 The Catholic News Agency says that the pope’s various social media accounts are managed by a team of employees

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie