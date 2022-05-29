#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 29 May 2022
Advertisement

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals

Many of the names are figures from outside Europe, keeping with Francis’s determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic Church.

By Press Association Sunday 29 May 2022, 5:00 PM
30 minutes ago 2,192 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5777451
Pope Francis adresses the crowd from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking Saint Peter's Square during the Angelus prayer in the Vatican
Image: Vatican Media/Alamy
Pope Francis adresses the crowd from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking Saint Peter's Square during the Angelus prayer in the Vatican
Pope Francis adresses the crowd from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking Saint Peter's Square during the Angelus prayer in the Vatican
Image: Vatican Media/Alamy

POPE FRANCIS HAS said that he will elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican this summer.

Among the churchmen tapped by the pontiff to receive the prestigious red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay and Brazil, in keeping with Francis’s determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic Church.

Francis read out his choices at the end of his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St Peter’s Square. At least 16 of the new cardinals will be younger than 80 and thus eligible to vote for the next pontiff in secret conclave.

The Pope said he will conduct the consistory, as the ceremony to elevate churchmen to cardinal’s rank is known, on 27 August.

Other new cardinals hail from France and from San Diego, California, while three are prelates who currently hold top positions at the Vatican.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie