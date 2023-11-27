Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 27 November 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Alamy Stock Photo Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer, from the chapel of the hotel at the Vatican grounds where he lives, on Sunday.
Vatican

Pope Francis receiving antibiotics intravenously for lung problem, Vatican says

Francis will scale back his appointments, but does not have pneumonia or fever, officials said.
2.4k
15
1 hour ago

POPE FRANCIS IS receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a lung inflammation and will scale back some appointments – but he does not have pneumonia or fever, the Vatican said.

Francis himself revealed yesterday that he was suffering from the inflammation problem, explaining why he did not keep his weekly window appointment to greet people in St Peter’s Square.

Instead, he gave his blessing from the chapel of the hotel on Vatican grounds where he lives.

Vatican press office director, Matteo Bruni, said in a written statement today that the inflammation was causing some respiratory difficulties for Francis, whose 87th birthday is next month.

“The condition of the pope is good and stationary, he doesn’t have a fever, and the respiratory situation is in clear improvement,” Bruni said.

A CT scan, which the pope underwent on Saturday afternoon at a Rome hospital, ruled out pneumonia, Bruni added.

To aid the pope’s recovery, “some important commitments expected for the next days have been postponed so he can dedicate the time and desired energy” to his recovery, the spokesman said.

Other appointments, “of institutional character or easier to maintain given the current health conditions, have been maintained”, Bruni added.

He did not spell out which appointments were being put off. But it appeared that Francis was keeping his private audience with the president of Paraguay this morning.

In televised remarks on yesterday, Francis indicated he is going ahead with a three-day trip, beginning on 1 December, to the United Arab Emirates, to deliver a speech on climate change at the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks.

When he gave his blessing yesterday, a bandage, holding in place a cannula for intravenous treatment, was clearly visible on his right hand.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
15
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     