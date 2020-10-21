Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil unions

POPE FRANCIS HAS endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time since becoming head of the Catholic Church.
The Pope made the comments in a documentary called Francesco, which has premiered at the Rome Film Festival.
“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” he is quoted as saying by the Associated Press.
“What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”
The Pope previously endorsed civil unions for gay couples while serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, although he opposed same-sex marriages.
