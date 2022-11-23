Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

Pope removes entire leadership of Vatican-based Caritas charity

This comes after outside experts highlighted management and procedural “deficiencies”.

48 minutes ago 4,277 Views 5 Comments
Pope Francis
Pope Francis
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

POPE FRANCIS HAS appointed a temporary administrator to run Caritas Internationalis, the Vatican-based Catholic charity network, after outside experts highlighted management and procedural “deficiencies”.

The surprise move, announced in a Vatican statement, removes the existing leadership of the organisation, a federation of 162 Catholic relief, development and social organisations operating across 200 countries.

It follows a review of the “workplace environment” of Caritas Internationalis by a panel of independent experts commissioned by the Vatican’s dicastery for promoting integral human development (DPIHD).

“No evidence emerged of financial mismanagement or sexual impropriety, but other important themes and areas for urgent attention emerged from the panel’s work,” the DPIHD said in a statement.

“Real deficiencies were noted in management and procedures, seriously prejudicing team-spirit and staff morale.”

DPIHD chief Cardinal Michael Czerny added that in recent years, the needs of those served by Caritas had risen “markedly, and it is imperative that Caritas Internationalis be well prepared to meet these challenges”.

The new temporary administrator is Pier Francesco Pinelli, a former renewable energy executive and Bain consultant trained by the Jesuits.

Among his jobs will be leading preparations for the next general assembly of all of Caritas’ member organisations planned for May 2023, when a president, general secretary and treasurer will be elected.

The DPIHD said there would be “no impact on the functioning of member organisations and the services of charity and solidarity they provide around the world.

“On the contrary, it will serve to strengthen such service,” it said.

In a formal decree, Francis noted Caritas’ role in helping him in his “ministry towards the poorest and most needy”, but said its regulatory framework needed reviewing.

Caritas Internationalis had an income of more than €5 million in 2020, according to its annual report, almost half from membership fees and donations from member organisations, and the rest contributions from external donors.

The Vatican said “financial matters have been well-handled and fundraising goals regularly achieved” but the aim now was to “improve its management norms and procedures”.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie