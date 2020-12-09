#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 9 December 2020
Pornhub introduces curbs against illegal content amid reports of child sex abuse and rape videos

The New York Times reported finding videos featuring illegal content on the site.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 3:22 PM
Image: Shutterstock/chainarong06
Image: Shutterstock/chainarong06

PORNOGRAPHY WEBSITE PORNHUB has outlined measures against illegal content on its platform after the New York Times reported finding videos depicting child sex abuse and rape on the site.

The paper reported that among the 6.8 million new videos posted on the site each year, a majority “probably involve consenting adults, but many depict child abuse and non-consensual violence”.

Pornhub, the New York Times said, also lets users download videos directly from its site, which allowed anyone to re-post clips repeatedly and without limit.

“Today, we are taking major steps to further protect our community,” said a statement on Pornhub.

“Going forward, we will only allow properly identified users to upload content. We have banned downloads,” it added.

Going forward only content partners and people who earn ad revenue from their videos will be able to upload videos to the site.

“In the new year, we will implement a verification process so that any user can upload content upon successful completion of identification protocol,” the statement read.

Paid downloads remain possible, says the company, adding that it has also strengthened its moderation process.

On Monday, officials at MasterCard and Visa launched a probe into their links with site, warning that they would cut ties with the parent company, MindGeek, if it turns out that the site is not following the law.

Pornhub told the AFP news agency in a statement that it has “no tolerance” for content that shows sexual abuse of children.

© AFP 2020

AFP

