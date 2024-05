A ‘VISUAL BRIDGE’ between North Earl Street in Dublin and Fifth Avenue in New York City will open tomorrow.

The technology art sculpture, the Portal, will offer the public a real-time visual life stream that connects the two cities.

The Portal in Dublin will be installed facing O’Connell Street and will capture the view of the GPO building and the Spire.

In New York City, the Portal will be installed on the Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street, next to the famed Flatiron Building.

From July, the Dublin Portal will connect to other global city destinations in Poland, Brazil and Lithuania.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, will officially launch and unveil the scupture at 4.15pm tomorrow.

Created by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, similar portals are already installed in a number of other major cities.

It is envisaged that the Portal will offer an opportunity to people to meet others outside of their social circles and cultures.

“Portals aim to be a bridge to a united planet. I am grateful to the cities of Dublin and New York for pioneering innovation and welcoming their Portal sculptures, which is a significant milestone after years of work,” Gylys said.

“From the initial two cities of Vilnius, Lithuania and Lublin, Poland, Portals are now expanding to be a global network. This is just the beginning and our team will continue bringing Portals to large cities and little towns of planet Earth.”

Dublin City Council is delivering the sculpture as part of its designation as the European Capital of Smart Tourism 2024.