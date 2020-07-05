Two men die in diving tragedy in Tipperary

The incident happened earlier today in Portroe in Tipperary

TWO MEN HAVE died in a diving incident in Co Tipperary.

The tragedy unfolded at a quarry in Portroe, around 1.30pm.

It’s understood the quarry is used as a diving centre run by a local diving club.

The two bodies have been removed from the scene to University of Limerick where post mortems are expected to take place later.

A major search and rescue operation swung into place involving Killaloe Coastguard, Doolin Coastguard, gardai, and ambulance personnel.

The Shannon based Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter was also tasked as part of the emergency call but was stood down after the bodies of both divers were recovered pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended an incident in Portroe, Co. Tipperary where two males have drowned.”

“The males are believed to have been diving when they got into trouble at approximately 1:30pm.”

“The bodies of both men have been removed to Limerick University Hospital where (post mortems) are due to take place.“

Garda sources said they were treating the incident as a “tragic accident”.