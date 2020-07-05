This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 5 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men die in diving tragedy in Tipperary

The incident occurred this afternoon.

By David Raleigh Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 5:15 PM
44 minutes ago 16,219 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142108
The incident happened earlier today in Portroe in Tipperary
The incident happened earlier today in Portroe in Tipperary
The incident happened earlier today in Portroe in Tipperary

Updated 27 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE died in a diving incident in Co Tipperary.

The tragedy unfolded at a quarry in Portroe, around 1.30pm.

It’s understood the quarry is used as a diving centre run by a local diving club.

The two bodies have been removed from the scene to University of Limerick where post mortems are expected to take place later.

A major search and rescue operation swung into place involving Killaloe Coastguard, Doolin Coastguard, gardai, and ambulance personnel.

The Shannon based Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter was also tasked as part of the emergency call but was stood down after the bodies of both divers were recovered pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended an incident in Portroe, Co. Tipperary where two males have drowned.”

“The males are believed to have been diving when they got into trouble at approximately 1:30pm.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The bodies of both men have been removed to Limerick University Hospital where (post mortems) are due to take place.“

Garda sources said they were treating the incident as a “tragic accident”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie