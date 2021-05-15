Portugal to start allowing tourists from most European countries

PORTUGAL WILL RESUME admitting tourists from most European countries on Monday, the interior ministry has said, following months of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Travellers from European Union countries with coronavirus rates below 500 cases per 100,000 residents can make “all types of visits to Portugal, including even non-essential visits”, the ministry said in a statement today.

It said restrictions, limited to essential trips, would be maintained for five EU countries — Cyprus, Croatia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden — plus Brazil, India and South Africa.

