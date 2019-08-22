Portuguese fishing vessel detained off Cork coast for alleged breach of fishing regulations

A PORTUGUESE FISHING vessel has been detained by the Irish Defence Forces off the coast of Cork today for allegedly breaching fishing regulations.

The vessel was stopped 200 nautical miles south of Fastnet Rock this afternoon by the Naval Service Vessel LÉ Samuel Beckett.

The boat was brought back to Castletownbere where it was handed over to An Garda­ Síochána.

This is the eight vessel detained by the Naval Service so far in 2019 and the second this week, according to a Defence Forces spokesperson.

On Tuesday, an Irish fishing vessel was detained by the Defence Forces off the coast of Dublin for the same alleged offence.

The vessel was stopped 20 nautical miles northeast of Howth in Co Dublin by the Naval Service Vessel LÉ George Bernard Shaw.

“The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state,” the spokesperson said.