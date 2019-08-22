This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Portuguese fishing vessel detained off Cork coast for alleged breach of fishing regulations

This is the eighth vessel detained by the Naval Service so far in 2019 and the second detention this week.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 7:09 PM
12 minutes ago 431 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4778371
Portuguese Fishing Vessel
Image: Irish Defence Forces
Portuguese Fishing Vessel
Portuguese Fishing Vessel
Image: Irish Defence Forces

A PORTUGUESE FISHING vessel has been detained by the Irish Defence Forces off the coast of Cork today for allegedly breaching fishing regulations. 

The vessel was stopped 200 nautical miles south of Fastnet Rock this afternoon by the Naval Service Vessel LÉ Samuel Beckett. 

The boat was brought back to Castletownbere where it was handed over to An Garda­ Síochána.

This is the eight vessel detained by the Naval Service so far in 2019 and the second this week, according to a Defence Forces spokesperson. 

On Tuesday, an Irish fishing vessel was detained by the Defence Forces off the coast of Dublin for the same alleged offence.

The vessel was stopped 20 nautical miles northeast of Howth in Co Dublin by the Naval Service Vessel LÉ George Bernard Shaw. 

“The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state,” the spokesperson said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie