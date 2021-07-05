#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 5 July 2021
Post-mortem carried out after woman's body found in Kilkenny at the weekend

The 21-year-old woman’s body was discovered shortly after 4pm on Saturday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 5 Jul 2021, 2:40 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A POST-MORTEM EXAMINATION is being carried out after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in Co Kilkenny at the weekend, in an area close to the Waterford border.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following the discovery of the woman’s body shortly after 4pm on Saturday.

The alarm was raised by people walking in the area at the time, which is understood to be on the Kilkenny side of the River Suir in the Gyles Quay area.

The woman’s body was removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

