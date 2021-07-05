Post-mortem carried out after woman's body found in Kilkenny at the weekend

A POST-MORTEM EXAMINATION is being carried out after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in Co Kilkenny at the weekend, in an area close to the Waterford border.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following the discovery of the woman’s body shortly after 4pm on Saturday.

The alarm was raised by people walking in the area at the time, which is understood to be on the Kilkenny side of the River Suir in the Gyles Quay area.

The woman’s body was removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.