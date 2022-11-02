Post-mortem to determine investigation into unexplained death of man in Co Monaghan

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A POST-MORTEM is taking place today of a deceased man whose body was discovered in unexplained circumstances in Co Monaghan yesterday morning.
The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the garda investigation into his death.
It’s anticipated that gardaí will give an update after the post-mortem is completed.
It is understood that the man was 25 years old and a foreign national. Gardaí discovered his body on the grounds of a hotel that provides accommodation for people seeking asylum in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.
Gardaí were alerted by a call from a member of the public and attended the scene around 8am.
The circumstances of the man’s death were unclear upon the discovery.
