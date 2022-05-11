Post-mortem to be carried out today as Ballymun murder investigation continues

A POST-MORTEM examination is due to be carried out later today after the body of a woman in her 50s was found in north Dublin.

The body of the deceased, named locally as Lisa Thompson, was discovered in a house in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun shortly before 3.30pm yesterday. It is understood she had been stabbed to death.

A murder investigation has since been launched and the body has been removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall.

Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan is due to conduct a post-mortem examination later today.

The scene remains preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination.

Gardaí at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun, Dublin yesterday. Source: Leah Farrell

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased.

Lisa, who was well-liked in the area, was described as a friendly mother who “doted on her children”.

One neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I knew her to see alright. It’s shocking altogether. She doted on her little ones. God love them. The poor woman. I hope they get who did it quickly.”

Investigating Gardaí continue to have an open mind in the direction of this investigation.

Gardaí in Ballymun are appealing to any person who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee