Post-mortem to be carried out on body of man found in Tipperary house

A POST-MORTEM examination is due to be carried out on the body of a man discovered at a house in Co Tipperary yesterday.

Gardaí have said that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

The man was discovered deceased at a home in Ballycrana, Kilross, shortly after 4am yesterday morning.

His body has since been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

The scene remains preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact Tipperary town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.