Post-mortems completed on bodies of three brothers found dead in Cork

Gardaí at the scene in North Cork earlier this week.

POST-MORTEM EXAMINATIONS on the bodies of three brothers who were found dead in Cork this week have been completed.

Gardaí say the results will not be released for operational reasons.

Brothers Patrick (60), William (66) and John (59) Hennessy were found dead after an extensive garda operation.

The horrific events began on Thursday night at 11.40pm when gardaí went to an isolated farm house in the townland of Curragorm – located about five kilometres from the North Cork town of Mitchelstown.

The bodies of Paddy Hennessy and Willie Hennessy were found near a farmhouse.

The body of 59-year old Johnny Hennessy was discovered by gardaí in a river, around 5 kilometres away.

Sources said gardaí believe that Patrick and William were killed with the handle of an axe. It’s believed John died by drowning.

“Detectives believe that this was a murder-suicide scenario. One theory being explored is that the brothers had fallen out over the ownership of six acres of their 50 or so acre farm,” a source said.

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

They are continuing to appeal for information on the movements of a red Toyota Corolla – registration 03 WW 1556 – between midnight on Thursday and 10am Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A number of scenes are still being preserved and technical examinations are continuing.