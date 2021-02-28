#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 28 February 2021
Advertisement

Post-mortems completed on bodies of three brothers found dead in Cork

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 1:24 PM
8 minutes ago 837 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5368106
Gardaí at the scene in North Cork earlier this week.
Image: Niall O'Connor
Gardaí at the scene in North Cork earlier this week.
Gardaí at the scene in North Cork earlier this week.
Image: Niall O'Connor

POST-MORTEM EXAMINATIONS on the bodies of three brothers who were found dead in Cork this week have been completed.

Gardaí say the results will not be released for operational reasons.

Brothers Patrick (60), William (66) and John (59) Hennessy were found dead after an extensive garda operation.

The horrific events began on Thursday night at 11.40pm when gardaí went to an isolated farm house in the townland of Curragorm – located about five kilometres from the North Cork town of Mitchelstown.

The bodies of Paddy Hennessy and Willie Hennessy were found near a farmhouse.

The body of 59-year old Johnny Hennessy was discovered by gardaí in a river, around 5 kilometres away.

Sources said gardaí believe that Patrick and William were killed with the handle of an axe. It’s believed John died by drowning. 

“Detectives believe that this was a murder-suicide scenario. One theory being explored is that the brothers had fallen out over the ownership of six acres of their 50 or so acre farm,” a source said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

They are continuing to appeal for information on the movements of a red Toyota Corolla – registration 03 WW 1556 – between midnight on Thursday and 10am Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A number of scenes are still being preserved and technical examinations are continuing.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie