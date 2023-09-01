Advertisement

Friday 1 September 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Niall Carson/PA Images
Poster with details of three serving PSNI officers placed on bus shelter in Derry
This incident comes after personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published last month.
THE PSNI IS investigating after a poster with details of three serving officers was placed on a bus shelter in Co Derry last night. 

The incident happened on the Chapel Road in Dungiven. 

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said police have contacted those involved to make them aware. 

“[We] recognise the impact this may have on them and their families,” Todd said. 

“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response,” he said. 

The PSNI has commenced an investigation into the incident. 

“I appeal to anyone with any information relation to this incident to contact police on 101. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage,” Todd said. 

This incident comes after personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published last month in response to a freedom of information request.

Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

The PSNI has since confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers.

Police officers and their representative organisations have spoken out in recent weeks over concern for their safety.

A number of other data breaches have also since come to light, including the loss of a police officer’s laptop and notebook which contained details of 42 officers and members of staff after the items fell from a moving vehicle last week.

An independently led end-to-end review of the circumstances surrounding the data breaches has been commissioned.

With reporting by Press Association

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
