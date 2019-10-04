Poll: How do you like your potatoes?

IT’S NATIONAL POTATO day if you hadn’t heard.

The annual event highlights the importance of the lowly spud, both in terms of our culture but also our economy.

As part of the National Potato Day campaign, Bord Bia visited colleges around the country “to revitalise the potato” among younger consumers.

Bord Bia’s Lorcan Bourke said their research identified barriers to potato purchase including a lack of awareness of the ease of preparation and nutritional benefits.

“Potatoes were often associated with traditional cooking methods, with generation Z consumers unaware of their multicultural and international usage.”

This morning we’re asking: What’s the best way to enjoy spuds?

