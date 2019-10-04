This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: How do you like your potatoes?

Bord Bia’s national potato day encourages consumers to buy Irish spuds.

By Adam Daly Friday 4 Oct 2019, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 7,590 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4836859
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo

IT’S NATIONAL POTATO day if you hadn’t heard. 

The annual event highlights the importance of the lowly spud, both in terms of our culture but also our economy. 

As part of the National Potato Day campaign, Bord Bia visited colleges around the country “to revitalise the potato” among younger consumers. 

Bord Bia’s Lorcan Bourke said their research identified barriers to potato purchase including a lack of awareness of the ease of preparation and nutritional benefits. 

“Potatoes were often associated with traditional cooking methods, with generation Z consumers unaware of their multicultural and international usage.”

This morning we’re asking: What’s the best way to enjoy spuds?


Poll Results:

Roasted (500)
Mashed (408)
Boiled (169)
Gratin (151)
Chips (140)
Fried (35)
Any other way (30)
Rosti (26)
I don't like potatoes (26)









About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

