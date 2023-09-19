Potential flooding as rain warning in place for 11 counties

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for 11 counties today, while wind warnings are in place in for two.

Areas affected may include Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Donegal, and Connacht.

Met Éireann says these counties can expect heavy and persistent spells of rain, at times giving totals of 30 to 60mm, locally higher on hills.

The rain will ease off for a while in many parts during the afternoon today, before heavy spells of rain return this evening and tonight.

Localised flooding is possible, with Met Éireann warning of dangerous driving conditions.

Kerry and West Galway have also been issued a status yellow wind warning.