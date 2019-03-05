This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poverty has doubled among working parents over five-year period, SVP report finds

In 2017, 45% of lone parents reported a heavy financial burden due to housing costs.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 7:59 AM
9 minutes ago 319 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4524043
Image: Shutterstock/Jes2u.photo
Image: Shutterstock/Jes2u.photo

POVERTY AMONG WORKING lone parents has more than doubled between 2012 and 2017, according to a new report by the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP). 

The report – Working, Parenting and Struggling – found that in 2012 one in 11 working lone parents were living below the poverty line, but by 2017 it had increased to one in five. 

It found that the living standard of lone parents in Ireland are among the worst in Europe as they have the second highest rates of income poverty, persistent poverty and severe deprivation among 15 EU peer countries. 

“High housing and childcare costs combined with low levels of income mean that it is very difficult for many families with children to make ends meet,” SVP social policy development officer and author of the report Dr Tricia Keilthy said. 

“These factors significantly reduce the standard of living of working lone parents who face additional challenges as both the primary earner and primary caregiver for their families.”

In 2017, 45% of lone parents reported a heavy financial burden due to housing costs and almost 18% were in arrears on mortgage or rent repayments. The rate of arrears for other households with children was 8% in 2017.

The report also found that in 2017, 84% of lone parents in Ireland were unable to meet unexpected expenses, compared to an EU-15 average of 58%. 

In 2017, 58% of lone parents were working compared to 46% in 2012. This is the lowest rate among the 15 EU countries. However, the rate increases to 66% for those with children over 12, indicating that when childcare needs are lower, the labour market attachment of lone parent is higher.

Almost 60% of lone parents reported that they couldn’t access childcare services due to cost – the second highest rate in the 15 EU countries, just after Spain.

Employment rates are three times higher among lone parents with third level education but one in five lone parents reported that they couldn’t access formal education for financial reasons.

“The first SVP members began their work in Dublin in 1844. However, many of the same issues of poverty – low paid, precarious work and poor quality housing – persist for the people we assist,” SVP national president Kieran Stafford said.

“Our members see the strain on working lone parents who are trying to combine spending time with their children and meeting their caring responsibilities with jobs which can be inflexible and insecure, and often do not provide a sufficient income to meet all of the household needs”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Boris Johnson defends Bloody Sunday soldiers, and asks why the IRA 'got away with' Troubles crimes
    150,303  101
    2
    		Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry has died aged 52
    102,510  33
    3
    		'Pioneer, innovator and legend': Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies aged 49
    101,660  115
    Fora
    1
    		Burrito bar Boojum is fighting to keep a takeaway at one of its Dublin joints
    681  0
    2
    		Poll: Should Ireland's defamation laws be reformed?
    171  0
    3
    		Health kit startup LetsGetChecked has opened a new production hub to ramp up its US business
    29  0
    The42
    1
    		Player Watch: How Kerry made a reborn Tommy Walsh the focal point of their attack
    25,183  48
    2
    		GAA issues new hurling league fixture plan after 3 games rained off yesterday
    20,038  21
    3
    		TV Wrap: Seamus Darby's Laochra Gael exposes what we demand of sports stars
    17,204  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Addicted to true crime? Here are some retro documentaries to watch
    23,307  0
    2
    		People are devo for Brian McFadden after he took a tumble during the skate-off on Dancing On Ice
    12,172  3
    3
    		Dermot Bannon couldn't get over this developer who spent €32k on Jo Malone smellies for their gaff
    9,635  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    'Gardaí have no idea where she is': Warrant for woman who skipped bail after impeding garda investigation
    'Gardaí have no idea where she is': Warrant for woman who skipped bail after impeding garda investigation
    Supreme Court cuts wait time for appeals to one year
    Man who had luggage searched by Dublin Airport police after alleged theft loses €75k defamation claim
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    DUBLIN
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie