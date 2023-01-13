Thousands of homes without power following strong winds overnight

THOUSANDS OF HOMES are without power this morning following heavy winds overnight.

A Status Yellow warning was in place for the whole country until 2am this morning.

ESB’s PowerCheck tool shows outages across the country.

An outage in Tinahask in Co Wicklow has affected 1,713 ESB customers. Power is due to be restored there at 9:45.

ESB has warned that “fallen electricity wires are live and dangerous. Never approach or touch them. Call our emergency service immediately on 1800 372 999 (+353 21 2382410), 999 or 112.”

An outage only appears on the ESB website when it affects more than 10 properties. Customers should report faults if they do not appear on the site.

Met Éireann last night warned of the possibility of downed trees, power outages and travel disruption across the country as a result of the weather conditions.

There will be showers and sunny spells to start today. The showers are forecast to dry out towards midday and it will become mostly sunny for a time.

Outbreaks of rain, however, will spread from the west later in the afternoon and evening.

It’s forecast to be a wet night tonight as rain from the southwest spreads to all areas. Scattered showers are expected to follow.