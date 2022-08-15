Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 15 August 2022
Power outages reported across the country as thunderstorms blitz Ireland

A nationwide Status Orange thunderstorm warning is due to lapse at 9am this morning.

By Céimin Burke Monday 15 Aug 2022, 7:19 AM
The ESB said it expects power to be fully restored by 2:30pm. File photo.
THE ESB IS working to restore power to thousands of customers across the country after thunderstorms caused outages across Ireland.

More than 1,380 homes and businesses are without power in Limerick this morning, including a large outage impacting 1,200 in Ahane.

There are over 900 without power in Co Longford, 300 in Co Wexford, 230 in Co Kilkenny and 220 in Co Galway along with smaller outages in various other areas, including an outage affecting 185 in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

ESB Networks said it expects power to be fully restored by 2:30pm this afternoon.

A nationwide Status Orange thunderstorm warning is due to lapse at 9am this morning, however Orange warnings will remain in place for Munster and counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow until 4pm.

Met Éireann issued the notices over the weekend, warning of heavy downpours of rain and hail in some places.

The meteorological service said thunderstorms will mainly be confined to southern and eastern parts by this afternoon. These storms may become intense and there is a continued risk of flooding.

Elsewhere, the weather is set to be fresher and drier with just isolated showers and intermittent sunny spells. Highest temperatures will return closer to average, ranging from 15 to 17 degrees in the north and west, and between 18 and 23 degrees elsewhere.

