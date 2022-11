US Powerball jackpot reaches record $1.9 billion

THE US POWERBALL jackpot has grown to a massive $1.9 billion after no one won Saturday’s already record prize.

The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69, with a Powerball of 20.

With no ticket matching the five numbers and the Powerball, the pot rolls over with a grand prize of $1.9 billion up for grabs in tomorrow’s draw, organisers said.

The Powerball jackpot is the biggest ever amassed, surpassing the already record $1.6 billion which went unclaimed in yesterday draw.

The odds of winning the jackpot are still 1 in 292.2 million, organisers said. If there are duplicate winners who select the same combination of numbers, they would share the jackpot.

While no one claimed the big prize on Saturday, 16 tickets matched the five main numbers to win $1 million each.

It costs $2 to buy a Powerball ticket, and a winner could choose a lump sum payment, calculated for Monday’s jackpot at $929 million. Or they could opt for payments over 29 years.