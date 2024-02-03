Michelle O'Neill promises 'positive change' as powersharing to return to Stormont

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Executive is set to get back to business after nearly two years out of Stormont due to the DUP’s backlash against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

After leading Sinn Féin in the 2022 election, where it took the most seats for the first time, Michelle O’Neill is about to make history by becoming a nationalist First Minister.

MLAs are due to sit in Stormont this afternoon to appoint new ministers.

On social media, O’Neill called it an “historic day” that is “about the future”.

“It is about working together to deliver for workers and families, and creating new and exciting opportunities that ensure our children and grandchildren can achieve their dreams and ambitions in life,” she said.

“As a First Minister for All, I am determined to lead positive change for everyone, and to work together with others to progress our society in a spirit of respect, cooperation, and equality.”

Business will begin with the election of a new Speaker.

The DUP will appoint a Deputy First Minister to serve alongside O’Neill in her term as First Minister.

The DUP’s leader is Jeffrey Donaldson but he is currently an MP, not an MLA. Emma Little Pengelly was co-opted to take his seat in Lagan Valley and may also now take up the Deputy First Minister role.

Ministerial roles will then be filled using the D’Hondt system, a method for allocating positions between Northern Ireland’s parties in line with principles of powersharing.

Sinn Féin will be entitled to three ministers, the DUP to two, and Alliance and the UUP to one each. The parties will take turns to select a portfolio and a minister to fill it.

The only exception is the role of justice minister, which will be decided through a cross-community vote. It’s expected that the Alliance party will likely fill the position, potentially with Naomi Long, who held the role in the last Assembly.

Party leaders met yesterday at Stormont Castle to discuss priorities for the new Executive.

A key issue will be dealing with a budget crisis affecting public services. The UK government has offered a £3.3 billion package to secure Northern Ireland’s finances, including £600 million for settling public sector pay claims.

After nearly two years of blocking the return of Stormont, the DUP finally agreed to a deal with the UK government that saw the party lift its block on forming an Executive in exchange for changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Donaldson said he was satisfied that progress was made on reducing red tape created by post-Brexit trade barriers and that the measures would “remove checks for goods moving within the UK and remaining in Northern Ireland and will end Northern Ireland automatically following future EU laws”.

Additional reporting by Press Association