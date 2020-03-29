This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: First shipment of PPE supplies from China has arrived in Dublin

This is the first delivery flight of the HSE’s €208 million order of PPE from China.

By Adam Daly Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 47,991 Views 119 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061229
A worker at Chinese end of the supply chain.
Image: AnneO'Connor/HSE/Twiiter
A worker at Chinese end of the supply chain.
A worker at Chinese end of the supply chain.
Image: AnneO'Connor/HSE/Twiiter

AN AER LINGUS cargo flight from China carrying €28 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for Irish healthcare workers has landed at Dublin Airport.

The Airbus A330-302 cargo plane was loaded with PPE including masks, gowns and goggles in Beijing before making the over 8,000 km flight back to Ireland. 

The shipment from Beijing, worth an estimated €28 million, is made up of 11 million masks, 2.3 million eye protections, 2.4 million gowns, and 9 million gloves. 

This is the first delivery flight of the HSE’s €208 million order of PPE from China.

The first ten cargo flights of the HSE’s order will be arriving between Sunday and Wednesday, and after that flights are expected to continue on a daily basis, according to HSE chief Paul Reid. 

“We are already assured that the Chinese provider is currently assembling and putting together what will be our second batch, so we would see flights continuing on a regular daily basis of the coming weeks. Both for this batch, and subsequent batches, up to the end of May and probably beyond as it is over €200 million of an order,” Reid said this morning.  

Reid said the large consignment of PPE will be distributed to all healthcare providers and systems across the country. This includes hospitals, primary care centres, GPs, and private nursing providers.

“Obviously this is a major logistical delivery. It will be distributed from our distribution centre this evening and will be distributed over the coming days. 

“And again, flights will continuously come in, go to our distribution centre and be continuously distributed on a rolling basis,” Reid said. 

In a normal year, Reid says the HSE would normally procure 500,000 masks, 4 million gloves, 200,000 eye protectors, and 100,000 gowns.

This year it’s planning to procure over 36 million masks, 56 million gloves, 24 million gowns, and 24.4 million eye protectors. 

As the plane departed Dublin yesterday, air traffic controllers from the Irish Aviation Authority radioed a good luck message to the crew of the plane.  

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Adam Daly
