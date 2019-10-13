This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you pray?

Five people have been made saints today by the catholic church.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 11:52 AM
24 minutes ago 3,603 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4849471
A group engaged in prayer.
Image: Shutterstock
A group engaged in prayer.
A group engaged in prayer.
Image: Shutterstock

TODAY, POPE FRANCIS is to create five new saints. Among them a British Cardinal who helped found UCD.

In the Catholic church, new saints must have two “miracles” to their names — usually scientifically inexplicable healings attributed to prayers .

Prayers to saints are common and most major religions have some form of prayer as part of their worship.

So, regardless of your religious persuasion or what you consider a prayer to be, is it something you do?

Poll: Do you pray?


Poll Results:

Never (184)
Yes, often (115)
Yes, occasionally (84)
Very rarely (80)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie