TODAY, POPE FRANCIS is to create five new saints. Among them a British Cardinal who helped found UCD.

In the Catholic church, new saints must have two “miracles” to their names — usually scientifically inexplicable healings attributed to prayers .

Prayers to saints are common and most major religions have some form of prayer as part of their worship.

So, regardless of your religious persuasion or what you consider a prayer to be, is it something you do?

Poll: Do you pray?

