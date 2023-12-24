Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
lucky day

Lotto players in Dublin and Kilkenny win €1 million prizes ahead of Christmas

However, there was no winner of the €9.8 million jackpot.
22
4.4k
1 hour ago

LOTTO PLAYERS IN Dublin and Kilkenny have won one million each in the lottery ahead of Christmas.

The National Lottery has announced that last night’s top prize was won by an online player in Co Kilkenny who matched all six numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The Lotto has notified the player through their online account and over email.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw were 01, 02, 03, 11, 32, 35 and the Bonus: 42.

In Dublin, a player with a Quick Pick ticket won €1,000,500 in a ‘forgotten’ Lotto Plus Raffle prize after a ticketholder in Monaghan missed their prize claim deadline. The sum had originally been won in August but lapsed in November when it was not claimed.

The Dublin winner purchased their winning ticket at the AppleGreen store at Roundtower in Lusk. The winning raffle number was 9652.

However, there was no winner of the €9.8 million jackpot, which is now set to roll over to around €10.2 million next Wednesday.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
22
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     