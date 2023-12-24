Lotto players in Dublin and Kilkenny win €1 million prizes ahead of Christmas

LOTTO PLAYERS IN Dublin and Kilkenny have won one million each in the lottery ahead of Christmas.

The National Lottery has announced that last night’s top prize was won by an online player in Co Kilkenny who matched all six numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The Lotto has notified the player through their online account and over email.

Advertisement

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw were 01, 02, 03, 11, 32, 35 and the Bonus: 42.

In Dublin, a player with a Quick Pick ticket won €1,000,500 in a ‘forgotten’ Lotto Plus Raffle prize after a ticketholder in Monaghan missed their prize claim deadline. The sum had originally been won in August but lapsed in November when it was not claimed.

The Dublin winner purchased their winning ticket at the AppleGreen store at Roundtower in Lusk. The winning raffle number was 9652.

However, there was no winner of the €9.8 million jackpot, which is now set to roll over to around €10.2 million next Wednesday.